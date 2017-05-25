Sabrina Baker finding ways to communicate with maritime flag dresses
Artist Sabrina Baker has probably inadvertently solved a major crisis - how do you clearly communicate how you are feeling on a particular day when everyone around you seems to interpret things their own way? As part of her exhibition - ironically titled Failure to Communicate - she's designed 26 dresses, representing the 26 maritime signal flags. Not feeling 100 per cent when you wake up? Whack on the diagonal red and yellow stripes of Y which means "I'm dragging my anchor".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|4 hr
|Erl
|15
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC