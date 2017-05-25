Sabrina Baker finding ways to communi...

Sabrina Baker finding ways to communicate with maritime flag dresses

Artist Sabrina Baker has probably inadvertently solved a major crisis - how do you clearly communicate how you are feeling on a particular day when everyone around you seems to interpret things their own way? As part of her exhibition - ironically titled Failure to Communicate - she's designed 26 dresses, representing the 26 maritime signal flags. Not feeling 100 per cent when you wake up? Whack on the diagonal red and yellow stripes of Y which means "I'm dragging my anchor".

