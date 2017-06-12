RPT-Australia faces potential summer ...

RPT-Australia faces potential summer power crunch, market operator warns

Eastern Australia's power grid will be stretched again if fierce heatwaves hit over the next two summers, despite recent government steps to beef up supply, the nation's electricty market operator said on Thursday. The latest outlook from the Australian Energy Market Operator comes three months after it warned that Australia's most populous states face a gas shortfall from the end of 2018 that could spark power or gas cuts to homes and businesses.

