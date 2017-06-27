Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Au...

Rio prefers Yancoal to Glencore in Australia coal sale

Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Rio Tinto on June 26 recommended shareholders accept a new improved offer from Yancoal for its Australian coal assets, after the China-backed firm trumped a fresh bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore. Rio, the world's second-largest miner, said in January it was selling Coal & Allied to Yancoal Australia -- majority-controlled by China's Yanzhou Coal -- for $2.45 billion.

Chicago, IL

