Rep. Villafuerte seeks Sandiganbayan nod for Indonesia, Australia travel

Luis Raymund "LRay" Favis Villafuerte Jr., Camarines Sur's 2nd district representative, has filed a motion for leave to travel before the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division hoping to go to Indonesia and Australia and attend to his business endeavors. In his motion, Villafuerte bared his plan to leave from June 25 to July 10, 2017 in order to attend several business meetings with a number of wake park and tourism companies in Bali, Indonesia from June 26 to 30, followed by Sydney, Australia from June 30 to July 10. He would meet with officers and representatives of Bali Wake Park in Indonesia, while he would meet up with Cable Wake Park, Stoney Park Waterski and Wakeboard Park, as well as Sydney Waterski and Wakeboard in Australia.

