Rapper YG under fire after telling women to go topless at all-ages Australian gig

11 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Video has emerged of touring US rapper YG demanding female fans take their tops off at an all-ages concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. After singling out women in the audience, telling those on people's shoulders to flash their chests, the rapper awkwardly back-pedals after learning that the venue's upper-tier were underage guests.

