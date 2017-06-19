Rapper YG under fire after telling women to go topless at all-ages Australian gig
Video has emerged of touring US rapper YG demanding female fans take their tops off at an all-ages concert in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday. After singling out women in the audience, telling those on people's shoulders to flash their chests, the rapper awkwardly back-pedals after learning that the venue's upper-tier were underage guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 min
|Science
|60
|Trump Cabinet officers urge on Republicans in G...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC