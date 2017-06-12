Queensland danger men return | Podcast

Queensland danger men return | Podcast

Boyd Cordner and the Blues will look to back up their insprirational performance in game one of State of Origin, 2017. Picture: Getty Images In this week's In The Clear NRL Podcast, we look at game two of State of Origin around the corner, we examine Queensland's new look team, and New South Wales' team, which has not changed from their winning game one appearance.

