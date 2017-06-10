Pope Francis' top financial adviser c...

Pope Francis' top financial adviser charged with sex offenses in Australia

3 hrs ago

Australian police charged a top Vatican cardinal on Thursday with multiple counts of historical sexual assault offenses, a stunning decision certain to rock the highest levels of the Holy See. Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis ' chief financial adviser and Australia's most senior Catholic, is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal.

