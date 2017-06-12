Police raid foils western Victorian drug ring
A WESTERN Victorian drug ring was foiled when police swooped on a Stawell residence on Friday morning and caught a man with ice, cannabis and heroin valued at $100,000. The Southern Grampians Divisional Tasking Team and the dog squad discovered two kilgrams of cannabis, 104 grams of methylamphetamine and 8.25 grams of heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|10 hr
|Al Caplan
|19
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC