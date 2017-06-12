Police raid foils western Victorian drug ring

A WESTERN Victorian drug ring was foiled when police swooped on a Stawell residence on Friday morning and caught a man with ice, cannabis and heroin valued at $100,000. The Southern Grampians Divisional Tasking Team and the dog squad discovered two kilgrams of cannabis, 104 grams of methylamphetamine and 8.25 grams of heroin.

