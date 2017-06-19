Police raid after Tweed shooting death

Police raid after Tweed shooting death

Police are raiding a property in an industrial area in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at Tweed Heads. A police operation is underway on Machinery Drive at Tweed Heads and a crime scene has been established, police told AAP on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

