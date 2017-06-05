Order of Australia Medal honour for Nhill volunteer
MEDAL: Nhill's Des Smith will receive an Order of Australia Medal for his work with emergency services. Picture: SAMANTHA CAMARRI MEDAL: Nhill's Des Smith has received an Order of Australia Medal for his volunteer work with the State Emergency Services and Country Fire Authority.
