Order of Australia Medal honour for N...

Order of Australia Medal honour for Nhill volunteer

2 hrs ago Read more: The Ararat Advertiser

MEDAL: Nhill's Des Smith will receive an Order of Australia Medal for his work with emergency services. Picture: SAMANTHA CAMARRI MEDAL: Nhill's Des Smith has received an Order of Australia Medal for his volunteer work with the State Emergency Services and Country Fire Authority.

Chicago, IL

