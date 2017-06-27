No body, no murder: The curious case of Keith Foggin
Bacchus Marsh mechanic Christopher Trotter was on Tuesday found not guilty of murdering Mr Foggin because without a body prosecutors could not prove he was actually dead. Prosecutors alleged Mr Trotter had been paid to restore Mr Foggin's 1979 XD Ford Falcon and had strung the customer along for more than two years, promising he would repair the $500 car but not making any progress.
