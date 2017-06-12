Mossgreen offers unissued Australian King Edward VIII stamp, one of six known
Only six unissued 2-penny scarlet Edward VIII stamps from Australia are known to exist. This example, which has two attached margin pieces that have been digitally cropped, will be auctioned by Mossgreen June 26. The full piece with attached margin is pictured on page 18. Australia's unissued 1936 2-penny scarlet King Edward VIII stamp, which is pictured cropped on page 1, has segments of margin paper attached.
