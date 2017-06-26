More same-sex couples in Australia th...

More same-sex couples in Australia than ever before: census

THE Australian Bureau of Statistics has released its report from the 2016 census, showing that more Australians than ever are in same-sex relationships. The number of same-sex marriages or de facto relationships declared on the census was 47,000 last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Chicago, IL

