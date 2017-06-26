More same-sex couples in Australia than ever before: census
THE Australian Bureau of Statistics has released its report from the 2016 census, showing that more Australians than ever are in same-sex relationships. The number of same-sex marriages or de facto relationships declared on the census was 47,000 last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12 -
|169
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|6 hr
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC