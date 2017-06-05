Melbourne siege: Gunman 'hired sex worker to lure anti-terror police'
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack which left one man dead, as well as the attacker, and several others injured in the suburb of Brighton. Police believe the Isis-motivated gunman killed in a fatal Melbourne siege took a sex worker hostage as part of a plan to ambush and kill anti-terror police.
