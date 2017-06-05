Mattis: US and allies 'don't scare' in face of IS attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, pose with Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, center, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, second right, and Austra... SYDNEY - In their first joint appearance abroad, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday pledged unity with longtime ally Australia in fighting Islamic extremists who seek to intimidate the West. "We are united, as I said, in our resolve, even against an enemy that thinks by hurting us they can scare us," Mattis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.