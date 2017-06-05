Mattis: US and allies 'don't scare' in face of IS attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, left, pose with Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, center, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, second right, and Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne at Government House in Sydney before the 2017 Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations Monday, June 5, 2017. The annual meeting brings together the Australian ministers for foreign affairs and for defense with the U.S. secretaries of State and defense, along with senior officials from both portfolios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.