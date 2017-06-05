Man shot in a siege terror in Melbourne, Australia
The gunman involved in the siege at Melbourne, Australia reportedly called the Channel Seven newsroom during the standoff, telling them "This is for IS". Three police officers were injured, a man killed, a woman held hostage and a suspect gunned down during the dramatic siege in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Brighton.
