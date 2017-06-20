'Man feared dead after trying to have sex with crocodile' is probably fake news
We have serious doubts about an article claiming a man suffered a grizzly death at the hands of an angry crocodile. According to the Cairns Times , a man is feared dead after he tried to have sex with the beast while high on meth.
