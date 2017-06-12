Man facing attempted murder for sledg...

Man facing attempted murder for sledgehammer attack | UPDATE

Man charged with attempted murder after arrest at Imperial Hotel, Wee Waa; 57-year-old man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital Crime scene: Police cordoned off part of the Imperial Hotel in Rose St, Wee Waa on Tuesday night after a police operation. Photo: Supplied Police have charged a man with attempted murder following the alleged serious assault of another man at an industrial site in Wee Waa.

