Man facing attempted murder for sledgehammer attack | UPDATE
Man charged with attempted murder after arrest at Imperial Hotel, Wee Waa; 57-year-old man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital Crime scene: Police cordoned off part of the Imperial Hotel in Rose St, Wee Waa on Tuesday night after a police operation. Photo: Supplied Police have charged a man with attempted murder following the alleged serious assault of another man at an industrial site in Wee Waa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Daily Leader.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Bible Bill
|34
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC