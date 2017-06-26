Man arrested in Queensland over shoot...

Man arrested in Queensland over shooting death of Ace Hall at Tweed Heads

22 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A man has been arrested in Queensland over the alleged murder of Ace Hall at Tweed Heads on the weekend. Mr Hall was shot in the torso, before being driven four kilometres to Tweed Heads Hospital by a woman believed to be his girlfriend, about 4.30pm on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

