Man arrested after woman and five children caught up in siege in Australia
A man is arrested by police out the front of a house in Melbourne, Australia after he locked himself inside with a gun when police arrived to arrest him for other offences. A man who armed himself with a gun and barricaded himself inside a house with a woman and five children has been arrested following a dramatic standoff with police in Australia.
