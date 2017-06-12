Man arrested after woman and five chi...

Man arrested after woman and five children caught up in siege in Australia

A man is arrested by police out the front of a house in Melbourne, Australia after he locked himself inside with a gun when police arrived to arrest him for other offences. A man who armed himself with a gun and barricaded himself inside a house with a woman and five children has been arrested following a dramatic standoff with police in Australia.

