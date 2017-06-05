London terror attacks cut short Austr...

London terror attacks cut short Australian Sara Zelenak's big OE adventure

The families of Kirsty Boden and Sara Zelenak are in mourning following confirmation of their deaths in the London Bridge terror attack. When Sara Zelenak hugged her family on March 10 and boarded a flight from Australia to London, she didn't know it was the last time she would see them.

Chicago, IL

