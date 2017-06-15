Laws would make aspiring Australians ...

Laws would make aspiring Australians pledge to share values

Fox News

Aspiring Australian citizens will have to make a pledge to share Australian values under proposed new laws introduced to Parliament on Thursday. The law would give Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton power to write and revise an Australian Values Statement and it would reduce avenues to appeal his decisions on citizenship cases.

Chicago, IL

