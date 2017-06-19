Italian man arrested after police tip off from Australia

Mafia member arrested on flight from Australia to Italy after he escaped a 20 year prison sentence by fleeing to Perth Italian authorities have arrested a man with strong links to the notorious mafia branch 'Ndrangheta after he was wanted for his role in an international cocaine deal thanks to a tip off from Western Australia police. Bruno Crisafi had flown out of Perth Airport destined for Rome on June 21 but when his plane landed, Italian police were waiting to arrest him.

