Italian man arrested after police tip off from Australia
Mafia member arrested on flight from Australia to Italy after he escaped a 20 year prison sentence by fleeing to Perth Italian authorities have arrested a man with strong links to the notorious mafia branch 'Ndrangheta after he was wanted for his role in an international cocaine deal thanks to a tip off from Western Australia police. Bruno Crisafi had flown out of Perth Airport destined for Rome on June 21 but when his plane landed, Italian police were waiting to arrest him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|3 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|6 hr
|nanoanomaly
|117
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC