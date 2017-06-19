Indian-origin cabbie charged over fatal crash in Australia
Canberra, June 21 - An Indian-origin taxi driver in Australia has been charged with dangerous driving causing a fatal crash in which a woman was killed and 12 people were injured. Shepparton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged Jatinder Panesar, 37, with one count of causing death in the Monday incident at Ardmona, ABC Online reported.
