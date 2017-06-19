Indian-origin cabbie charged over fat...

Indian-origin cabbie charged over fatal crash in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nerve News

Canberra, June 21 - An Indian-origin taxi driver in Australia has been charged with dangerous driving causing a fatal crash in which a woman was killed and 12 people were injured. Shepparton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged Jatinder Panesar, 37, with one count of causing death in the Monday incident at Ardmona, ABC Online reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 4 hr Science 93
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... 8 hr Curteese 4
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC