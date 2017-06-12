How the South Australians who dumped ...

How the South Australians who dumped a nuclear dump may soon have another fight on their hands

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Ecologist

The rejection of a plan to import vast amounts of high-level nuclear waste from around the world for profit was a significant result for campaigners but that threat is still far from over, writes JIM GREEN Traditional Owners, environmentalists, church groups, trade unionists and everyone else who contributed to dumping the dump can rest up and celebrate for a moment. But only for a moment because another dump proposal is still very much alive Last November, two-thirds of the 350 members of a South Australian-government initiated Citizens' Jury rejected "under any circumstances" the plan to import vast amounts of high-level nuclear waste from around the world as a money-making venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ecologist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 11 hr Eagle 12 - 22
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 281,795,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC