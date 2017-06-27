How much is the Great Barrier Reef wo...

How much is the Great Barrier Reef worth?

Australia's Great Barrier Reef has always been considered one of the world's natural wonders, but now we know how much some economists think it's really worth. Based on the industries the reef both directly and indirectly supports, consultants at Deloitte have estimated its total value at $42.4 billion .

Chicago, IL

