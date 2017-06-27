How much is the Great Barrier Reef worth?
Australia's Great Barrier Reef has always been considered one of the world's natural wonders, but now we know how much some economists think it's really worth. Based on the industries the reef both directly and indirectly supports, consultants at Deloitte have estimated its total value at $42.4 billion .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|2 min
|Nemesis
|223
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Mon
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC