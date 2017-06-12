House destroyed by fire on Sunshine Coast
Firefighters were called to the Eerwah Vale home on Browns Creek Rd about 10.30am after reports of a structural fire. Nobody was in the house when the fire started, and a spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the homeowners came home to discover the fire already burning.
