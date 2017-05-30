Home sales rise but slowdown fears pe...

Home sales rise but slowdown fears persist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Yahoo!

Sales of new homes rose slightly in April, new figures show, but the housing industry remains concerned the improvement will not halt a continuing weakening in construction and buying activity. The New Home Sales report from the Housing Industry Association shows new home sales rose 0.8 per cent nationally in April, with New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia all recording increases in sales of detached housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 4 hr Erl 15
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC