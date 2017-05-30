Home sales rise but slowdown fears persist
Sales of new homes rose slightly in April, new figures show, but the housing industry remains concerned the improvement will not halt a continuing weakening in construction and buying activity. The New Home Sales report from the Housing Industry Association shows new home sales rose 0.8 per cent nationally in April, with New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia all recording increases in sales of detached housing.
