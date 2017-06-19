'He actually likes prison': Australia...

'He actually likes prison': Australian escapee didn't want to leave Bali

2 hrs ago

Escapee Shaun Davidson told prisoners in Bali's Kerobokan jail he intended to do "something" before his imminent release that would extend his stay in Hotel K, as the prison is colloquially known. Escapee Shaun Davidson told prisoners in Bali's Kerobokan jail he intended to do something before his imminent release that would extend his stay in Hotel K, as the prison is colloquially known.

Chicago, IL

