Have your say in the upcoming council election

1 hr ago

Non-residents who own a property and pay rates are eligible to vote too, but they must apply to do so. It's time to make sure you are enrolled to vote in the upcoming MidCoast Council elections before Monday, July 31. Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, September 9, to elect the group of councillors who they believe will best represent the MidCoast for the first time since the merger.

Chicago, IL

