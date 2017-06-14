Giant flying turkey once roamed Austr...

Giant flying turkey once roamed Australia

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A giant, flying turkey as tall as a kangaroo once roamed Australia, paleontologists said Wednesday, after an analysis of fossils and bones from around the country revealed five extinct bird species. A team from Flinders University in South Australia said they were all chunky relatives of today's malleefowl and brush-turkeys.

Chicago, IL

