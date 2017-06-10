From Australia to the Vatican, Pell has had polarizing image

The photograph was striking: There was George Pell, then an auxiliary bishop, walking side by side into court with Gerald Ridsdale, Australia's worst pedophile priest. The decision by Pell, now a Vatican cardinal, to support his former housemate that day in 1993 led to an image that has lived on in infamy in Australia for more than two decades, cementing Pell's reputation among many people as a man more focused on ambition than empathy, more concerned with protecting the church than its flock.

