Four men on trial for group sexual assault of teen in Hazelbrook

21 hrs ago Read more: Blue Mountains Gazette

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly gang raped at the first proper party she had attended pleaded for her attackers to stop but they laughed in her face, a court has heard. Four men are on trial accused of participating in the sustained group sexual assault of the teen at a house party in Hazelbrook, in the Blue Mountains, in October 2012.

