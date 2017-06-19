Fossils Show Giant Turkeys Once Roame...

Fossils Show Giant Turkeys Once Roamed Australia

19 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

A giant, flying turkey as tall as a kangaroo is one of five extinct birds that researchers say once roamed Australia more than 3 million years ago. Scientists say fossils and bones have revealed that Australia was once inhabited by a variety of giant birds.

