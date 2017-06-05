Flood warning with torrential rain set to fall
Heavy persistent rain is expected to batter parts of the northern NSW coastline with some regions being warned to expect up to 200mm of rain and flash flooding over the long weekend. Areas from Port Macquarie up to Lismore can expect a soggy long weekend and residents in low-lying areas need to be prepared, the State Emergency Service says.
