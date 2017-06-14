Five charged over alleged $30 million...

Five charged over alleged $30 million cold call scam

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Five people have been charged over a cold calling scam that allegedly milked $30 million out of about 2000 victims across Australia. Queensland police raided a series of Gold Coast businesses on Wednesday, along with a home and a business in Brisbane, arresting four men in their 30s and 40s and a 41-year-old woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 10 hr Al Caplan 19
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC