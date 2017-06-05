Family of drowned Australian raise $6...

Family of drowned Australian raise $60000 in 12 hours

Family of Australian surfer who died while celebrating a friend's wedding in Bali raise $66,000 in one day to bring his body home Friends of an Australian man who drowned while celebrating a wedding in Bali on Wednesday have raised more than $60,000 in one day to bring his body home. A GoFundMe account set up for his family reached its lofty target in just 12 hours, and money is still pouring in for the 31-year-old.

Chicago, IL

