'Death trap' truck failed Albany firefighter who was killed in blaze
A female firefighter killed in a blaze in southern WA had bravely risked her life but flaws in how government agencies fought fires including inadequate training and trucks meant she was not well enough protected, an inquest has found. Albany firefighter Wendy Bearfoot, 45, died in hospital in November 2012 after receiving burns to 80 per cent of her body when she and three colleagues became trapped in the Black Cat Creek Fire.
