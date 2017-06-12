CreditHub Announces New Office Space Facility in Melbourne, Australia
CreditHub Australia, answering strong demand for its services and cater to their clients in Northern Suburbs of Melbourne, today announced plans to expand in Melbourne by opening its new business center in the city. The new office was opened on 15th of May, 2017.
