Cowardly attacks sweep Australia

ASKING someone to stop smoking outside a hospital, walking down a street, and having a first night out in the city after just turning 18. They're seemingly unremarkable actions but have each led to the deaths of innocent Australians who fell victim to "coward's punches" in unprovoked attacks. A 2013 study found that "one-punch'' assaults have cost more than 90 Australian lives since 2000, according to the Monash University's forensic medicine department.

