Cladding fire risk concerns raised by MPs in 2000
Concerns had been raised about the fire risk of cladding as far back as 2000 in a parliamentary report, it has emerged. The Environment, Transport and Regional Affairs Committee launched an inquiry after a blaze tore through a 14-storey block of flats in Irvine, Ayrshire, in June 1999, killing an elderly man.
