Chris Rock surprises with secret comedy club gigs in Australia with Total Blackout tour

How much does it cost to see one of the world's biggest comedians perform an intimate comedy club gig? Chris Rock has been shocking comedy fans as he makes his away across Australia for his Total Blackout arena tour by pulling in a couple of secret gigs at tiny venues. The Australian leg of Rock's tour kicked off in Perth last Friday, but the night before he made a surprise appearance at the city's Charles Hotel, where a lucky 150 punters got to see him do a 35-minute set for a bargain $20.

