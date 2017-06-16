Chinese firm Huawei banned from NBN supplying phones to Australia Defence
A Chinese telco banned by successive federal governments from being used by the NBN over security concerns has had its phones approved for use by Defence officials and top diplomats. Huawei was founded by former People's Liberation Army engineer Ren Zhengfei and its equipment was banned from being used on the NBN, in part on advice from Australia's intelligence agencies, in 2013 .
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
