Chinese envoy in Australia blasts 'cash for influence' claims

Ambassador says media allegations that donations made by Chinese citizens are aimed at influencing policy are trying to whip up a 'China panic' Reports of foreign influence in Australian politics through donations by Chinese citizens are an attempt to whip up a "China panic", the Chinese ambassador to Australia has said. Cheng Jingye told an event in Canberra on Thursday that claims of Chinese interference were a groundless attempt to reheat old allegations, akin to "cooking up the overnight cold rice".

