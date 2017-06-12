Chinese envoy in Australia blasts 'ca...

Chinese envoy in Australia blasts 'cash for influence' claims

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Ambassador says media allegations that donations made by Chinese citizens are aimed at influencing policy are trying to whip up a 'China panic' Reports of foreign influence in Australian politics through donations by Chinese citizens are an attempt to whip up a "China panic", the Chinese ambassador to Australia has said. Cheng Jingye told an event in Canberra on Thursday that claims of Chinese interference were a groundless attempt to reheat old allegations, akin to "cooking up the overnight cold rice".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... Tue Al Caplan 19
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,530 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC