China tries Crown Resorts employees on gambling charges
Australian and Chinese casino employees stood trial Monday on charges relating to gambling, which is illegal in mainland China, in a case that highlights the sensitivity of doing certain businesses in China. Three Australians from the sales and marketing team of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd. were among the 19 listed for trial on suspicion of gambling at the Baoshan District People's Court in Shanghai.
