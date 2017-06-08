Childhood Brain Injury Tied to Adult ...

Childhood Brain Injury Tied to Adult Anxiety, Depression

Children who sustained traumatic brain injuries may experience psychological effects like anxiety, phobias and depression more than a decade later, researchers say. "The study suggests that brain injury is in some way related to longer-term anxiety symptoms, while previously it was thought that brain injury only leads to short-term effects," said lead author Michelle Albicini in an email.

