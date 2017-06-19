Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dies in...

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dies in Australia

Yesterday

Northern Ireland-born Simpson was 21 when he became Britain's youngest ever Young Chef of the Year. He appeared in Australians televisions' "My Restaurant Rules," ''Live This," and "Ready Steady Cook."

Chicago, IL

