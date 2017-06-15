Canberra gets three spots on new Aust...

Canberra gets three spots on new Australian version of Monopoly

Questacon, the Australian War Memorial and Canberra itself have all landed on the board of new Australian version of Monopoly. Lake Burley Griffin and Floriade just missed out.

Chicago, IL

