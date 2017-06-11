Canberra 16-year-old Jade Esler Australia's youngest pilot
About 20,000 cupcakes, three years of lessons and countless trips to Cowra , Jerrabomberra teenager Jade Esler can enjoy the sweet taste of success after becoming Australia's youngest licensed recreational pilot. Jade can now fly solo anywhere within 25 nautical miles of an aerodrome but must take off and land from the same space.
